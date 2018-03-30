Attorney Charles Steinberg enters Superior Court race

Attorney Charles Steinberg announced his candidacy for Chelan County Superior Court Judge Position #3.

The 51 year old Wenatchee lawyer told KPQ news he felt it was time to put his experience in Superior Court cases to work for citizens of Chelan County

In a press release, Steinberg said “My legal experience here in the Wenatchee Valley spans nearly 25 years”, said Steinberg. “I’ve had the opportunity to represent local residents and businesses in Superior and District Courts throughout the state, in many types of matters that come before Superior Court. I believe it is critically important it is that we have strong, experienced persons to serve our communities and citizens.”

Steinberg is running against Kristin Ferrera who was appointed by Gov. Inslee earlier this year when Judge Alicia Nakata retired. The two will appear on the August primary ballot and if no one else enters the race, both would advance to the General election in November. The winner would serve a four year term.

Steinberg said his Wenatchee practice has focused on on Real Estate law, Property Rights, Estate Planning, Bankruptcy, and he has Criminal and Family Law experience. He moved to Wenatchee in 1994 after receiving his law degree from Willamette University. The Washington State Veteran’s Bar Association rated him “Well Qualified”

Steinberg’s legal work in protecting property rights was recognized by the International Religious Liberty Association in Washington, D.C. He travelled to Washington, D.C. to receive the award, given by the group in recognition of his legal work against King County in protecting citizen’s land use rights.



“I was truly honored to receive the award and recognition from the International Religious Liberty Association” said Steinberg. “Private property rights are fundamental to every citizen and every community. It’s personally gratifying that my work against King County served as a blueprint for individuals in other states who are dealing with some of the same issues of government encroachment. ”



As part of Steinberg’s pro-bono volunteer work, he successfully represented a Navy Veteran in a labor dispute challenging the work practices of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.



