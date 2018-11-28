Auditions for Apple Blossom Musical December 10th through 12th

Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the Numerica Performing Arts Center announce the 2019 Apple Blossom Musical will be DISNEY’S NEWSIES in partnership with The Wenatchee World, sponsored by North Cascades Bank for the 100th anniversary of Washington Apple Blossom Festival. There will be 10 performances of Newsies at the Numerica PAC: May 1-2, 4 & 8-11 at 7:30pm, May 5 at 4:00pm, and May 11 at 2:00pm. Open Auditions are December 10-12.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act). The Disney musical is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message featuring now classis songs including “Carrying the Banner”, “Seize the Day””, and “Santa Fe”. This 2019 Apple Blossom Musical is directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood, with music direction by Marilyn Everhart and choreography by Melissa Miller-Port.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies”. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

AUDITIONS for Disney’s Newsies will be held December 10-12. Child Auditions (grades 4-8) will be held at the Numerica PAC on December 10 at 4:00pm. Adult Auditions (high school and adults) will be held at the Numerica PAC on December 10 and Riverside Playhouse on December 11 at 7:00pm. Call-backs for all roles will be on December 12. Those auditioning must be prepared to sing one of three select song from the show, learn a simple dance routine, and be willing to commit to rehearsals starting January 7. Full audition information can be found at www.numericapac.org/newsies