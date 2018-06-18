Authorities Name Victim and Suspect in Fatal Manson Hit & Run

The victim and suspect in a fatal hit and run collision on Sunday in Manson have been identified by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was Andrew Murphy of Seattle, who was found around 3am Sunday on the roadway in the 500 block of Manson Blvd.

A 21 year old Manson, WA man was arrested Sunday and identified today as Giovanni Reyes.

The Sheriff’s Department released details of their investigation late Monday that revealed Reyes had returned to the scene where Murphy was struck prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Reyes told Deputies he found the victim on the roadway so he stopped to help. Reyes did not tell responders he was the driver who struck the Mr. Murphy and was allowed to leave the scene after speaking with Deputies.

His vehicle did not have visible damage on the front end but had sustained damage underneath during the collision. Parts from the undercarriage of the suspect vehicle were found scattered on the roadway. The parts had identifying numbers that led to the vehicle model and approximate model year. RiverCom assisted in tracking down local owners of similar vehicles and Deputies and Detectives started contacting them. They were able to locate Mr. Reyes and the vehicle which had damage underneath consistent with the collision. Mr. Reyes was interviewed and placed under arrest for Hit and Run Resulting in Death