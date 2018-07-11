Autopsy Shows Teen Was Drowning Victim

The autopsy on 19 year Sheldon S. House, Jr. was completed Wednesday and Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said the cause of death was asphyxia due to fresh water drowning.

House was reported missing May 24th and his body was discovered in the Wenatchee River last Friday but Harris says what lead to the young man’s death is still under investigation “At this point we have ruled the manner of death as undetermined. We are waiting for toxicology testing to be completed to see if there are any drugs that may have contributed to him entering the river”

The autopsy showed no signs of foul play or trauma.