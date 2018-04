The Washington State Department of Transportation will be closing Westbound I-90 at the summit of Snoqualmie Pass at noon today (Tuesday) for avalanche control work. W.S.D.O.T. estimates it should only take about an hour to complete the snow removal. Eastbound lanes will remain open.

Earlier today, W.S.D.O.T crews completed avalanche control measures on US Stevens Pass during a 30 minute closure in the 7am hour.