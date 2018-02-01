Avalanche control work Friday on Stevens Pass

Avalanche control technicians plan some blasting work for US 2 Stevens Pass on Friday between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Transportation officials will stop eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic near MP 58 and westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit at MP 64.

Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.

