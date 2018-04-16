Avalanche Control work to close U.S. 2 Stevens Pass Tuesday

The W.S.D.O.T. has planned avalanche control work for US 2 Stevens Pass on Tuesday April 17 at 7 a.m.
Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic at milepost 58 and westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit at milepost 64.
Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.
The condition report Monday as of 4pm called for Traction Tires Advised, for both east and westbound travel with Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. The D.O.T. reported it was snowing with snow, slush and ice on the roadway.
