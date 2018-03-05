Avalanches in Winthrop and Cle Elum claim 3 lives

Two snowmobilers and a skier were killed in avalanches this weekend.

Okanogan Search and Rescue teams are trying to recover the body of a skier killed in an avalanche in the Methow Valley. Sheriff Frank Rogers says four skiers were caught in the slide Sunday afternoon near Goat Creek Road and Forest Service Road 52. A recovery effort by helicopter was planned today.

The Seattle Times reports a 41-year-old veteran police officer and another man were killed Saturday while snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak in the Cle Elum area. Officer James Larsen was a 14 year veteran of the Bonney Lake Police Department and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree was a resident of Buckley, WA.

A total of six people have died in avalanches over the past two weekends. Two snowshoers and a snowmobiler died on Feb. 25th near Snoqualmie Pass.

Washington State averages five avalanche related deaths every two years.

With six fatal avalanche accidents since February 25th, why is the back country suddenly so deadly?

Robert Hahn, an avalanche meteorologist at the Northwest Avalanche Center says the slabs of snow created by storms and winds are very prevalent throughout the Cascades right now and separated by a dangerous layer of granular snow ready to give way

Hahn says the slabs are persisting longer than usual and the moderate avalanche danger warnings can be deceiving. The conditions are very likely to produce an avalanche of a more deadly force and volume.