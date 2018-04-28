Award Winners for Keyes Fibre Youth Parade

The winners of the 2018 Apple Blossom Festival’s Keyes Fibre Youth Parade are listed below:

Grand Sweepstakes Award – Childrens Gate Montessori (#68)

1st Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Lewis and Clark Elementary (#31)

2nd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Lincoln Elementary (#27)

3rd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Columbia Elementary (#48)

Best Daycare/Preschool – Room 2 Bloom Preschool (#11)

2nd Place Best Daycare/Preschool – Joyful Scholars Montessori School (#9)

3rd Place Best Daycare/Preschool – Wee Wildcats PreSchool (#69)

Best Sport Group – Ki Fighting (#38)

Sport Group 2nd Place – Apple Valley Gymnastics (#65)

Sport Group 3rd Place – Wenatchee School of Karate (#61)

Best Small Group – Columbia Valley Community Health (#40)

2nd Place Small Group – North Central Regional Library Bookmobile (#55)

3rd Place Small Group – Omak Miss Forget Me-Not (#32)

Best Large Group – Stage Kids WA (#25)

2nd Place Large Group – The River Academy (#10)

Best Use of Festival Theme – St Josephs Catholic School (#29)

Judges Choice – Columbia Fruit Packers (#72)

Best New Entry – Palisades 4-H (#16)

Bands

Junior High

1st Place Eastmont

2nd Pace Columbia

3rd Place Wahluke

Middle School

1st Place Foothills

2nd Place Harbour Pointe

3rd Place Manson

Junior High Drillteam

1st Place N/A

Middle School Drillteam

1st Place Pioneer

2nd Place Cashmere

3rd Place Sterling

For a picture gallery of the parade, go to the News Radio 560 KPQ Facebook page.