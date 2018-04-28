The winners of the 2018 Apple Blossom Festival’s Keyes Fibre Youth Parade are listed below:
Grand Sweepstakes Award – Childrens Gate Montessori (#68)
1st Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Lewis and Clark Elementary (#31)
2nd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Lincoln Elementary (#27)
3rd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Columbia Elementary (#48)
Best Daycare/Preschool – Room 2 Bloom Preschool (#11)
2nd Place Best Daycare/Preschool – Joyful Scholars Montessori School (#9)
3rd Place Best Daycare/Preschool – Wee Wildcats PreSchool (#69)
Best Sport Group – Ki Fighting (#38)
Sport Group 2nd Place – Apple Valley Gymnastics (#65)
Sport Group 3rd Place – Wenatchee School of Karate (#61)
Best Small Group – Columbia Valley Community Health (#40)
2nd Place Small Group – North Central Regional Library Bookmobile (#55)
3rd Place Small Group – Omak Miss Forget Me-Not (#32)
Best Large Group – Stage Kids WA (#25)
2nd Place Large Group – The River Academy (#10)
Best Use of Festival Theme – St Josephs Catholic School (#29)
Judges Choice – Columbia Fruit Packers (#72)
Best New Entry – Palisades 4-H (#16)
Bands
Junior High
1st Place Eastmont
2nd Pace Columbia
3rd Place Wahluke
Middle School
1st Place Foothills
2nd Place Harbour Pointe
3rd Place Manson
Junior High Drillteam
1st Place N/A
Middle School Drillteam
1st Place Pioneer
2nd Place Cashmere
3rd Place Sterling
For a picture gallery of the parade, go to the News Radio 560 KPQ Facebook page.
Be the first to comment on "Award Winners for Keyes Fibre Youth Parade"