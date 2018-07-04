Baird Springs Fire is Contained, No Structures Lost

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the 1, 000 acre Baird Springs Fire was considered 100% contained as of Wednesday morning. The fire started Tuesday around 3:45 pm and threatened homes, crops, and orchards near Quincy. Level 3 evacuations were lowered to a Level 1 Tuesday evening and are still in effect on Stuhlmiller, Freese and Rose Roads. Highway 28 was briefly closed late Tuesday afternoon due to smoke over the roadway but remains open.

Tamaria Lelli spoke with KPQ news partner iFiber One News and said firefighters saved her home “I’m totally amazed because we had to evacuate the house. It (the fire) was about fifty yards away from the house” according to Lelli

After State Mobilization was approved Tuesday afternoon, a Wildland Strike Team was scrambled under management of a Type 3 Incident Command Team. The State Mobilization is expected to end Wednesday and hand control back over to local Grant County fire crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.