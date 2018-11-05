Ballots Being Counted, Tuesday Results Often Hold Up

Elections staff around the state have been processing ballots for the past couple of weeks with security checks in place including verification of signature, making sure no one is voting twice and that ballot is usable. Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore says it’s quite a process.

“From when a ballot comes through our door, if we were just to walk it straight through the process it would take almost 20 minutes for one ballot. By the time you scan it in, inventory it, check the signature, remove it from the envelope, inspect the ballot and make sure it’s scannable and then get it scanned.”

Moore says they’ve received 48 percent of the ballots back so far and he expects to end up around 70 percent.

As for Tuesday night’s results, if the race is very close, Moore says there will be nothing that can learned.

“But those races that you see with someone winning by 10-12 points, they usually don’t change that much. A 12 point lead on election night; normally the ballots that we receive the following day in the mail and from the [drop] boxes usually is the same ratio as the ones we’ve already received.”

The vote will be certified on November 26th.