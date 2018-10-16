Ballots Coming Soon to a Mailbox Near You!

As Washington inches closer to the November 6th elections, voters can begin to expect their ballots soon.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore explained where the ballots are, and when they will be sent out.

“The ballots will be at the post office on Wednesday and we expect them to be in the mail stream by the 18th or 19th. So voters should be seeing them over the weekend.”

While the state’s vote-by-mail system allows voters ample time to decide on their ballots, Moore is reminding everyone to avoid having their ballot discarded by getting their ballots in on time.

“They have to have them postmarked by November 6th or it needs to be in one of our drop boxes by 8:00 pm November 6th.”

If you are not currently registered to vote, you can register in-person at the Auditor’s Office up until October 29th.

More information, election resources and election results can be found here.