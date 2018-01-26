Ballots in the mail for Special Elections

The Auditors offices in NCW have mailed ballots for the Feb. 13th Special Elections. In Chelan County, voters in the Cashmere, Entiat, and Pateros school districts can expect to receive a ballot. Douglas County voters in the Waterville, Orondo, Palisades and Coulee-Hartline school districts and Hospital District #2 served by Waterville Ambulance will receive ballots.

Grant County voters in Hospital District #2 will vote on Quincy Valley Medical Center’s levy. Okanogan County has mailed ballots out to voters for school levies in Pateros, Okanogan, Oroville, Tonasket and construction bond and levy issues in Omak. Vote by mail ballots are due by 8pm on February 13th in ballot drop boxes or postmarked no later than election day. Those not receiving a ballot by next week should check with their auditors office.