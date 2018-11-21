Be Safe if You Plan to Deep Fry Your Turkey

Families come together during this time of year to celebrate and share a Thanksgiving meal. Turkey is the centerpiece of many gatherings. Deep frying turkey has gained a large following over the past several years and for many, there is no other way to prepare a turkey. Deep fryers can be dangerous and can cause injury and property damage if not used properly. Following these safety tips can make your holiday gathering enjoyable and delicious:

Wear protective clothing in case of oil spatters. Safety gear includes gloves, apron, closed toed shoes, and eyewear.

When choosing a location, ensuring your fryer is stable and in an open area well away from decks, houses, and combustibles is a must. In the event of a spill, fire, or other mishap, the situation will be easier to handle and less of a risk to your loved ones and property.

Oil and water, liquid or frozen, do not mix. This is especially true when deep frying a turkey. The excess moisture can cause the oil to bubble and the steam can expand the oil causing it to overflow and catch fire. Always use a fully thawed turkey with fryer approved marinades.

Always have at least one ABC dry chemical extinguisher nearby. Never use water to attempt to extinguish a grease fire as it can flare up and spread aggressively. Dry chemical extinguishers are a smart logical choice not only for deep frying, but everyday home safety.

Never leave a deep fryer unattended and always keep children and pets well away from the area you are cooking in.

Taking a few minutes to implement these tips can make your Thanksgiving safe and memorable. For more information on holiday fire safety and home fire prevention visit the Washington State Fire Marshal's website at www.wsp.wa.gov/state-fire-marshals-office/