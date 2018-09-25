Beebe Bridge Park Boat Launch Closing Monday for Construction/Season

After serving boaters for nearly 30 years, the launch at Beebe Bridge Park will close on Monday, Oct. 1, as construction on new ramps and installing new docks begins.

The popular launch is showing wear and tear, said Bob Seabeck, project manager. Now’s the time to replace aging concrete and docks before there is further deterioration that could cause damage or safety risks. Beebe Bridge Park is on the Columbia River in Douglas County about 34 miles upriver from Wenatchee.

The boat launch at the PUD’s Chelan Falls Park, just across the Columbia River, will remain open as a nearby alternative for boaters. Signs are up in the park to alert users to the Oct. 1 closure.

Both ramps at Beebe Bridge Park will be rebuilt and the three new docks and a gangway installed, Seabeck said. The design is similar to the rebuilt launches and new docks at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Daroga State Park, and the boat launch in the recently rebuilt Entiat Park. Docks will feature new, fish-friendly design.

Beebe Bridge Park will remain open for campers and visitors through Oct. 31. Work on the launch will take about a month. It will be ready for use when the park reopens for the 2019 season on March 30.

KRCI LLC of East Wenatchee will do the work under the $480,000 contract.