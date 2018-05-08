Beware of Mother’s Day Scams

Mother’s Day shopping is expected to total a near-record high this year as the National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend $23.1 billion on gifts. Popular Mother’s Day items include flowers and jewelry, two industries that have already received an estimated 43,000 inquiries and nearly 200 complaints to Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific in the past year.

There are just a few shopping days left before Mother’s Day which might make some shoppers feeling desperate. Veronica Craker with the Better Business Bureau says it’s still important to be safe and aware.

Many people will be shopping at online stores to buy that perfect Mother’s Day gifts and Veronica Craker says it’s critical to be smart about where and how you shop online.

Craker recommends credits cards for purchases or reputable peer-to-peer options. She says any website asking you to pay with gift cards that aren’t from that store is a big red flag.