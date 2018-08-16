Big Bend Community College Giving School Supplies to Military Dependents

From a press release – The Big Bend Community College Veteran Resource Office will help military veterans and their families prepare for the upcoming school year during its first ever school supply distribution event August 21 and 22.

The event is being held in connection with Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade— a nationwide school supply collection and distribution campaign. Last year, the organization distributed more than 41,000 bags of school supplies to military children.

There are more than 60 Back-to-School Brigade events planned across the country this year.

“We are honored to host the annual Back-to-School Brigade here at Big Bend,” said BBCC Veteran Resource Officer Jim Leland. “Through the reach and generosity of Operation Homefront, we are able to provide free school supplies to veterans and their families in our community.”

Supplies are on a first come, first served basis and are intended for dependents of veterans, active military, guard and reserves as well as all ranks of post 9/11 wounded, ill or injured, who will be in kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2018-2019 school year.

School supplies will be distributed at the Big Bend Transitional Studies (7700) building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. Parents will need to bring their military ID, DD Form 214 or driver’s license showing veteran status, as well as a bag or backpack when picking up supplies.