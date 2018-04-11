Biggest solar panel farm to be built near Lind, WA

Lind will soon be home to Washington state’s largest solar facilities. Our News partner iFiber One News reports crews will break ground on an 81,000 solar panel farm next month at the site about 15 miles southwest of Ritzville.

The project will have the capability to power up to 4,000 homes. North Carolina-based Strata Solar will own and operate the farm and sell the electricity to Avista Corp. and it’s industrial and commercial customers.

Solar power represents about 1 percent of the energy resource in the Northwest.