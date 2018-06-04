Bike rider critically injured on US2

A bicyclist was critically injured in an accident Friday afternoon on Highway 2 near the Rayrock Knife shop 12 miles west of Leavenworth.

Trooper Brian Moore said the 53 year old cyclist, Katsuyoshi Seki from Tokyo, Japan lost control and crashed his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder, “the Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation did have to close down US2 for a brief period of time while he was airlifterd to Central Washington Hospital. He is currently listed in life threatening critical condition” according to Moore

Seki was an accomplished cyclist and part of a North American Bike Tour that began in Western Washington earlier on Friday, according to a facebook post. He was riding with other cyclists at the time of the accident. The reason Seki lost control is under investigation