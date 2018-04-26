Blackmon Running for Chelan County District Court Judge

Current Chelan County Deputy Prosecutor Allen Blackmon announced yesterday that he will seek the Chelan County District Court Judgeship currently held by Nancy Harmon who announced her retirement. Blackmon graduated from Wenatchee High School and then attended Wenatchee Valley College before graduating first from University of Washington and then receiving his Juris Doctor from Syracuse. According to a press release, Blackmon was hired as deputy prosecutor in 1996 and has handled more than 10,000 criminal cases in his career.