Blue-Green Algae Spotted in Moses Lake

From the Grant County Health District:

What is Blue-Green Algae Bloom?

These algae grow rapidly in fresh water when there is enough sunlight, high temperatures, and nutrients in the water. It often looks like green paint floating on the water. It is common for Grant County waters to have blue-green algae in the summer and fall, but not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic.

However, there are types of blue-green algae that produce toxins (or poisons) which can cause serious illness in people, pets, and livestock.

People who come in contact with this poisonous algae may feel numbness of lips, tingling in fingers and toes, dizziness, stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Pet owners should not allow their pets to play in or drink water where blue-green algae are present as these toxins can kill pets.

What are the signs of toxic blue-green algae?

Large number of dead fish, birds, or other animals.

Sudden and unexplained sickness or death of a dog or cat who has recently been in contact with fresh water such as a lake or pond, especially if it has algae on its mouth, legs or feet.

People can develop skin rashes after being in the water or become ill.

What to do if you see blue-green algae?

As soon as you see a bloom or possible signs of poisoning:

Avoid all contact with the water.

Keep pets and livestock away from the water.

Call the Grant County Health District at 509-766-7960 and report the location.

Additional Resources

Blue-Green Algae I WA- DOH