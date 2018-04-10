The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened Blue Lake Rest Area south west of Coulee City.
The rest area on SR 17 at milepost 90, nine miles south of the junction with US 2 is closed for the winter season each year.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened Blue Lake Rest Area south west of Coulee City.
The rest area on SR 17 at milepost 90, nine miles south of the junction with US 2 is closed for the winter season each year.
Be the first to comment on "Blue Lake Rest Area reopened after winter season closure"