Blue Lake Rest Area reopened after winter season closure

Posted By: Dave Bernstein April 10, 2018

The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened Blue Lake Rest Area south west of Coulee City.

The rest area on SR 17 at milepost 90, nine miles south of the junction with US 2 is closed for the winter season each year.

