B&O Tax Cut Being Proposed

Twenty-four House Republicans have introduced a bill to give manufacturing companies the same lower preferential B&O tax rate as Boeing and the aerospace industry. State Representative Brandon Vick of Felida is the prime sponsor of the bill.

Although a proposed reduction in the state’s business and occupation tax for manufacturers met the governor’s veto pen last year, state House Republicans say it’s still a good plan to create jobs in Washington.

Vick says public support will be key to make sure that this bill gets through the state legislature and not vetoed by the governor.