Board settles on “Lee Elementary” compromise

The Eastmont School Board has quieted a controversy for now with two key votes over the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary. The Board voted to rescind their October decision to let voters decide the name of the school and also approved on a 4-0 vote an idea floated last month by Superintendent Garn Christensen to drop the “Robert E.” reference from the name

Carol Wardell, who has been a vocal proponent of a name change called the decision a compromise and “a step in the right direction” Wardell said she is hopeful the Lee name could be dropped as part of a change in policy on facility names the board is considering. Wardell and John Brangwin authored a letter to the district questioning the legalities of a public vote on the name change and threatening possible legal action if the board had moved forward with their October decision to place the name issue on the ballot this fall.

The school board tabled discussion on a facilities naming policy change that would require school buildings no longer be named after individuals once they are remodeled. That element of the policy will be studied further and could be dropped. The board requested Supt. Christensen report back at a later date.