Bodies Recovered at Scene of Bridgeport House Fire

Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators located two bodies inside a burned residence at 760 Old Highland Orchard Road in Bridgeport on Tuesday. Sheriff Kevin Morris said it is believed the bodies are that of 53 year old Paul S. Desjardins and his wife 57 year old wife, Sandra L. Desjardins.

Morris said the identities of the deceased cannot be positively confirmed until an autopsy is conducted, but the totality of the information investigators have leads them to believe the bodies are that of the Desjardins, “Its is their residence, witness statements, their vehicles are still there” Morris did not know when an autopsy would be completed.

The Desjardins were employees of Gamble Sands Golf Course and had been unaccounted for since the fire was reported shortly before 10pm on Sunday evening. Two other occupants of the residence, believed to be renters, escaped unharmed. An investigation into the cause and circumstances of the fire continues.