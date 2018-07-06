Body Discovered in Wenatchee River

A body was recovered in the Wenatchee River Friday afternoon near the 4700 block of Old Monitor Road in Monitor.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said a rafter spotted the body tangled in some brush along the shoreline and reported the sighting to Rivercom about 12:15pm. Deputies arrived and located the body in the river snagged on submerged logs about 15 to 20 feet from shore.

The body was recovered and the Chelan County Coroner will determine the potential cause of death and work on identifying the victim.