Body of 17-Year-Old Found in Banks Lake

The body of a 17-year-old Lynnwood, Wash. boy was recovered Saturday evening from the waters of Banks Lake after he went missing late Friday evening near Steamboat Rock State Park.

Friends reported David V. Fesko missing around 8:30 p.m. Friday after watching him try swimming to shore after falling off a personal flotation device. Fesko went under water and didn’t resurface.

Deputies, state park rangers and boaters searched the waters and shoreline until nightfall suspended the search. Spokane County Sheriff’s dive team arrived Saturday morning and the search continued. Divers found Fesko’s body around 6 p.m.

Fesko’s body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will determine the cause and manner of death. Fesko’s family has been notified.