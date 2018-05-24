Body Pulled from Banks Lake Wednesday Morning

Grant County deputies on Wednesday morning recovered the body of a man from the waters of Banks Lake south of Electric City, Wash.

Deputies were called around 7:30 a.m. after a boater discovered the body, later identified as 72-year-old Garlan W. Crosswhite of Olalla, Kitsap County. Mr. Crosswhite’s boat was found beached along the east shoreline about two miles away.

Mr. Crosswhite’s body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will determine cause and manner of death aided by an autopsy scheduled for Saturday. Mr. Crosswhite’s next-of-kin has been notified.

Foul play is currently not suspected.

