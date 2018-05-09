Boil Water Notice lifted for Wenatchee neighborhood

The City of Wenatchee confirmed the water is safe for consumption for the residents of about 40 homes that were under a Boil Water notice since Friday. Utilities manger Rob Jammerman said employees were out late Wednesday afternoon notifying the property owners that tests samples showed the water was safe for drinking and cooking. Jammerman said phone calls would also be placed to notify residents.

The contamination was detected Friday along Michael Place and Danawood Drive and traced to a connection between irrigation pipes and the domestic (city) water supply that lacked a double check valve. Irrigation systems that use city water are required to have the valve certified annually to prevent backflow of contaminated water into the domestic water system.