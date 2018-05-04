Boy Scouts add girls and become “Scouts BSA”

The Boy Scouts program is becoming Scouts BSA in February to better reflect the decision to accept young women. The official announcement came Wednesday but the scouting community has been aware of the transition for months. Barry McDonald is the Scout Executive with the Grand Columbia Council of Boy Scouts of America in Yakima. he says the reaction in the scouting community has been positive

McDonald says the scout patrols will not be co-ed and individual scout troops can remain single gender if they choose. Camping will be heavily supervised

McDonald says the reaction from the scouting family has been positive and he has not received any calls, negative or positive from the general public since the the plan was first announced last fall.

The Grand Columbia Council is divided into six districts in Central Washington from Oregon to Canada. The Council Headquarters are in Yakima and a district office is located in Wenatchee.

The Scouts BSA program is for youth 11 to 17. Cub Scouts for younger children and another scouting program for older youth called Venturing, are already co-ed