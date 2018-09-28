Boy Scouts of America Recalling Neckerchief Sliders

The Boy Scouts of America are recalling four styles of their neckerchief slides. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. There are about 110,000 units on the recall list. Look for a “Made in China” and P.O. number 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide. This impacts the red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos sliders.