Boylston Fire Roars to 70,000 Acres

Photo taken by a DNR crew when they were evacuating Wanapum recreational area Thursday night.

Posted By: Dave Bernstein July 20, 2018

The Yakima Training Center reports the Boylston Fire grew to 70,000 acres overnight.  Joe Kubistek, spokesman at Joint Base Lewis-McChord  said most of the fire is burning on Yakima Training Center land.  The fire is 15% contained.  At least 150 firefighting personnel are on scene and a Type 2 Incident Management Team with up to 100 additional personnel has been ordered as part of State Mobilization for more resources.

In Kittitas County, Level 3 mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for Auvil Fruit, Getty’s Cove and Wanapum State Park.

Huntzinger Road in Vantage is closed.  The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened I-90 for Westbound travel but I-90 Eastbound remains closed with traffic detoured through Kittitas to the Vantage Highway.

