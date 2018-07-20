Boylston Fire Roars to 70,000 Acres

The Yakima Training Center reports the Boylston Fire grew to 70,000 acres overnight. Joe Kubistek, spokesman at Joint Base Lewis-McChord said most of the fire is burning on Yakima Training Center land. The fire is 15% contained. At least 150 firefighting personnel are on scene and a Type 2 Incident Management Team with up to 100 additional personnel has been ordered as part of State Mobilization for more resources.

In Kittitas County, Level 3 mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for Auvil Fruit, Getty’s Cove and Wanapum State Park.

Huntzinger Road in Vantage is closed. The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened I-90 for Westbound travel but I-90 Eastbound remains closed with traffic detoured through Kittitas to the Vantage Highway.