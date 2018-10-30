Bridge of Sportsmanship Game Moved to Thursday

The annual Bridge of Sportsmanship game between Wenatchee and Eastmont has been moved to Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Apple Bowl. The game was moved to comply with a WIAA rule that states any game that can determine entry into districts must be done by the Saturday night prior to districts. If the game was played on Friday night and a tiebreaker was needed, that would need to take place on Saturday. If Wenatchee wins, and Sunnyside beats Moses Lake, there will be a three-way tiebreaker that takes place Saturday night at Lions Field in Moses Lake beginning at 7:00 p.m.