Bridgeport Man Arrested for Meth Possession

A 23-year-old Bridgeport fan faces charges of possession of methamphetamines after a Douglas County Sheriffs Deputy responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call. The Deputy found a car parked in the area of Douglas and Monroe Street in Bridgeport where the call had been placed. A woman was inside the car crying while Adrian Ambriz-Valdovinos was outside of the car. The Deputy talked with both and determined there had been no violence, but did find drugs on Valdovinos. He was transported to Okanogan County jail without incident.