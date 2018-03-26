Bridgeport Man awarded Medal of Valor

A Bridgeport man was presented with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Medal of Valor for saving his stepson’s life in a house fire. Sheriff Gjesdal said in the early morning hours of January 1st, 2018 Michael and Taralee McFadden of Bridgeport were awakened to find their house on fire. Even though it appeared their only way of escape was through a bedroom window, McFadden knew his stepson would be trapped in his room. Michael McFadden ran through the flames into the boy’s room, scooped the child into his arms, and ran back through the flames and out of the house to safety. Mrs. McFadden was able to escape through the bedroom window. The home was burned to the ground and Michael McFadden spent 52 days in the hospital recovering from his burns.

On March 26th, 2018 Gjesdal said he was honored to present Michael McFadden with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Medal for Valor at The Douglas County Commissioners meeting in Waterville.