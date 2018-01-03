Brief burn ban lifted

The Washington State Department of Ecology has lifted the Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County and four others in Eastern Washington. DOE says that with more fog and winds than were predicted, it allowed the removal of the burn bans in Asotin, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Okanogan and Stevens counties. The burn ban was put in effect Monday morning.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.