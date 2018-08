A 3rd alarm brush fire is burning in Douglas County north of Leahy Junction, between Road 24 NE and Road 28 NE (north/south) and Road L NE and Road P NE (east/west). Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued to four residents in the area but no other structures are threatened and there are no road closures. The fire was reported about 3pm Monday afternoon.