Buckshot Fire at 1,000 acres, Vernita Area Fire at 29,000 acres

The Buckshot fire is currently mapped at 1,00 acres, and 20% containment but the figures could be revised later today.

The Department of Natural resources reported no homes have been destroyed, but the fire did damage two outbuildings.

Another blaze called L Road Fire further south near Vernita is at 29,000 acres and 40% contained, burning northeasterly toward Saddle Mountain. WSDOT has closed SR 24 in both directions at the junction of SR 243 near the Vernita Bridge to approximately 10 miles west of Othello