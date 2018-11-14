latest News

Bugert Extends Lead in Chelan County Commissioner Race

Courtesy electbobbugert.com

Posted By: Kyle Lamb November 14, 2018

Chelan County has just about finished counting the ballots in the race for Chelan County Commissioner 2 between Shon Smith and Bob Bugert.

With only 288 votes left to be counted, Bob Bugert has extended his lead to 440 votes.

“I am obviously quite pleased. I am still a little bit cautious though waiting until the votes are certified.” said Bugert, “If it does turn out this way I will certainly do my best to serve our county well.”

After election night, Smith held a 314 vote lead over Bugert. As of last Friday, Bugert led by just 160 votes.

Bugert has totaled 50.7% of the vote to Smith’s 43.9%

Chelan County will have the final 288 estimated votes counted by November 27th. Barring a recount request from Smith, the election will also be certified at that time.

