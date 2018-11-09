Bugert Jumps Ahead of Smith in Chelan County Commision Vote Update

The next round of election results in Chelan and Douglas County were released Friday afternoon. In the Chelan County Commission race, Bob Bugert has leapfrogged Shon Smith and holds a 160 vote lead. Smith held a 314 vote lead after the Tuesday night tabulations. Auditor Skip Moore says an estimated 4, 605 ballots remain to be counted with the next update scheduled Nov. 14th at 4pm

Moore says there is a possibility of a recount. Bugert’s lead right now stands at .7% or seven tenths of a percentage point. Moore says machine recount is triggered when the difference is less than one half of one percent of total votes cast for both candidates. A manual/hand recount is triggered when difference less than one quarter of one percent.