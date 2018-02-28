Bump Stock Ban Passes Washington Legislature

The Washington Legislature has passed a bill to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.

The Senate voted 31-18 Tuesday to accept changes made by the House, which passed the bill on a 56-41 vote Friday after the chamber accepted an amendment that would allow the Washington State Patrol to set up a “buy back” program for people who already own the devices, known as bump stocks.

The measure now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it.