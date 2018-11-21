Burn Ban Remains in Effect for North Central Washington, Dropping Elsewhere

The Washington Department of Ecology is lifting burn bans in Klickitat, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 22, because air quality has improved in these areas.

However, stagnant conditions and poor air quality persist in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Okanogan counties, where restrictions on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces remain in place until further notice.

Air monitoring in these north central Washington counties shows elevated levels of pollution. Lack of good ventilation means smoke won’t clear out, putting communities are at risk of being exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution. Inhaling fine particles from wood smoke can cause heart and breathing problems.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or you are impacted by smoke.