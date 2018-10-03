Burn in Rimrock Meadows Gets Out of Control

Grant County Fire District 13 had to respond to a citizen burn that got out of control Monday around 11:00 a.m. On the first day after the lifting of the county’s burn ban, there was a burn in Rimrock Meadows that got out of control. The community has its own fire apparatus and was able to get the fire under control by the time District 13 crews arrived. According to GCFD, the terrain was difficult and there was a high potential for growth. In total, about a quarter acre burned.