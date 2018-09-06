Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

Actor Burt Reynolds is dead at the age of 82. Us Weekly says Reynolds went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida today and died with his family by his side. Reynolds was the number one star in America for a time in the late 70s after his breakout role in the movie Deliverance. He also starred in several other big hits, including 1974’s The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit in 1977. He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Boogie Nights in 1997.