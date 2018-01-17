Busy week for Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce

It’s already Wednesday but there are still many events remaining on the calendar of events this week for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce;

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and Port of Douglas County have arranged for a member of the Federal Reserve Board to address their Economic Leadership Roundtable event. The Thursday luncheon is sold out at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Jerrilea Crawford said Wednesday there was still time to register for other events later this week;

Business After Hours – Cordell, Neher & Co.

Thursday, January 18th 5pm-7pm

Ribbon Cutting – New 2 U 2nd Hand Retail

Saturday, January 20th 10am @1505 N. Miller St. Suite 130, Wenatchee

Careers After School – Chelan County PUD