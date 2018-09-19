Call for Exhibitors at 2018 NCW College & Career Expo

Wenatchee Learns Connect and Wenatchee Valley College will present the 5th Annual North Central Washington College & Career Expo on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the Wenatchee Valley College campus.

Exhibitors representing business, industry, training programs, post-secondary education, military and scholarship granting organizations are encouraged to participate by hosting a booth that the event. Registration is free and available online at wenatcheelearns.com or by calling event coordinator Tami Findley McBride at (509) 663-8117 xt750.

The expo is open to high school and college students from all across North Central Washington and is projected to attract attendance of approximately 3,000 from over a dozen area school districts. The expo is intended to help students explore a variety of future careers and educational opportunities as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Young people benefit most from early and frequent participation in high-quality career connected learning opportunities like the expo. Wenatchee Learns Connect aims to support Career Connected Learning (CCL) – a continuum of awareness, exploration, preparation and work experiences that engages, trains and inspires students to seek out jobs while at the same time readying the workforce with the 21st-century skills that employers need.