Phone scams in Quincy and Wenatchee areas

Beware of phone scams targeting the area. A Wenatchee City employee tipped off police Monday that she received a call that showed her own phone number on the Caller ID feature. The caller claimed to be from her mobile phone service provider and asked for her Social Security number. The woman told police she ended the call and contacted the local retail store for her mobile phone service provider and was told they had received over 30 calls describing the same scam.

Wenatchee Police say this is another example of phone scams that rely on Caller ID spoofing that became prevalent around the country starting last fall. Police urge you to hang up if you receive a similar call.

The Quincy Police Department has learned of another scam targeting local citizens with automated phone messages threatening arrest. Quincy Police are assuring the community law enforcement agencies never call and threaten an arrest in exchange for a payment or refusal to coperate. Quincy Police are also reminding citizens to never give out your credit and debit card or bank routing number to suspicious phone callers. Concerned residents can report the calls to the MACC Dispatch non-emergency number.