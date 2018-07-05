Camas Fire Grows but No Evacuations Ordered

The fire burning in the Little Camas area east of Blewett Pass is now 250 to 300 acres. Jim Duck with Central Washington Interagency Communications Center reports the fire is burning slowly through timber and slash in the Sand Creek area, about 6 miles southwest of Cashmere. There are no homes threatened or evacuation alerts according to Chelan County Emergency Management. No road closures are reported.

Daryl Wilks, Director of Camas Meadows Bible Camp said the fire was about 2 miles away from the Bible Camp where 40 children and 30 staff are attending a camp session. A Sheriff’s Deputy was at the camp to keep Wilks informed and said evacuation was not necessary. Wilks said there was no smoke in the area as of early Thursday evening but a parent’s night event was cancelled as a precaution to reduce the number of vehicles in the area should conditions change. Wilks said there is a plan in place if evacuation is ordered

The initial attack on the fire started just after 12 noon Thursday with ground personnel from the Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources supported by three helicopters. Duck reports crews are making progress but additional resources have been ordered with a Type 3 Incident Management Team expected to arrive on Friday including orders for a heavy air tanker with fire retardant. About 100 firefighters are currently assigned to the fire. The fire will be patrolled overnight