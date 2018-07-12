Campfire Restrictions Begin Friday

As a result of increasing fire danger in the national forest, beginning Friday, July 13, campfire restrictions go into effect on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Campfires will be allowed in:

—-Developed campgrounds which usually have amenities such as metal fire rings, picnic tables, and outhouses; most, but not all, of these charge a camping fee.

—-Other special sites such as group camps and summer homes under permit.

—-Most parts of the Glacier Peak, Chelan-Sawtooth, Alpine Lakes, Henry M. Jackson, Goat Rocks, Norse Peak, and William O. Douglas Wilderness Areas. However, some locations within those listed Wilderness Areas, especially the Alpine Lakes and Henry M. Jackson Wildernesses, have standing year-round campfire restrictions. Ranger stations have specific fire regulations pertaining to Wilderness Areas.

In all other areas, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including a fire made from briquettes, will be prohibited.

Pressurized liquid gas stoves or an enclosed solid fuel fire using a wick are exempt from the restrictions .

Fire managers on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest remind hikers, campers and recreationists to be extremely careful with any use of fire in the outdoors this summer. Escaped campfires are the leading cause of human-caused wildland fires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee NF. Campfires typically become problems when campers fail to completely extinguish them before leaving campsites.