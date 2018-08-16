Campfires Banned on DNR-Protected Lands Across Eastern Washington

As of Friday, August 17, campfires are banned on all lands protected from wildfire by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) east of the Cascades.

This ban joins many other jurisdictions that have also prohibited campfires.

“We’ve had 47 wildfires started by campfires this year,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “With nine active large wildfires in eastern Washington and a long season still ahead of us, it’s imperative that we’re doing all we can to minimize additional risk.”

Some western Washington campgrounds still allow campfires, but only in approved fire pits within state, county, municipal or private campgrounds. Always check with local authorities before lighting any fire.

To date, DNR has responded to more than 1,050 wildfires, which have burned more than 280,000 acres. Currently, 3,688 state, federal, and local firefighters are deployed in Washington.

*Information comes from a DNR Press Release*